Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises about 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Kornit Digital worth $53,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,256 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $6,464,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,325,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $161.24 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

