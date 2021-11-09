KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 160.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $44,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after buying an additional 514,391 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,406,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,355,000 after buying an additional 251,058 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 671,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 341,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 113,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $104.94.

