Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. 312,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,647. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88.
KRYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
