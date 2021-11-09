Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. 312,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,647. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Krystal Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 271.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

