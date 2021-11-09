Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $43.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $10,425,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 460,915 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

