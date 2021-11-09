L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $236.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.17.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.84. 968,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,371. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

