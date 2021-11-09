Larry Newton Brownlee Sells 491 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Stock

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NP opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $904.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently -383.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

