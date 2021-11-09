LCX Achieves Market Cap of $286.71 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One LCX coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $286.71 million and $14.76 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00224583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00095327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,296,116 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

