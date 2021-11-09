Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 1,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 30,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $544.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,224. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGH)
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
