Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 1,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 30,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,224. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

