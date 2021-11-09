LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,490 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of LendingClub worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after buying an additional 590,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,192,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LC. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.97 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

