LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect LexinFintech to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts expect LexinFintech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LexinFintech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.