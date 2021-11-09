LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect LexinFintech to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts expect LexinFintech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LX opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.
LX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
LexinFintech Company Profile
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
