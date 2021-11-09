LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPL. CLSA cut LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut LG Display from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura cut LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33. LG Display has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 159,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

