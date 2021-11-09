LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of LHC Group worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.73.

LHCG opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

