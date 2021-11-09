LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

LHC Group stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,017. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

