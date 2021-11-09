LHT (LHT) Market Cap Hits $167,006.06

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $167,006.06 and $11.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005067 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007378 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

