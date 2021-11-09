Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of ASG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.