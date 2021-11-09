Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ASG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

