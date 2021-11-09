Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Major Shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger Sells 9,500,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.83. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.