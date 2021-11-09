Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.23.

NYSE:LSI opened at $130.38 on Friday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 373,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,621,000 after acquiring an additional 338,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after acquiring an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

