Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.270-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.960 EPS.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $130.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

