Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.47. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

