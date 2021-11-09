LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Announces Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. 919,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,753. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

