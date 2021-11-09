Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.20.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $72.41 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,490,000 after buying an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

