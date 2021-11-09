Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 54,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,584. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

