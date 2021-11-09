Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CFO Sells $4,487,461.50 in Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lincoln National stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lincoln National by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,609 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Lincoln National by 848.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after purchasing an additional 311,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.