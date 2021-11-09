LINK (LN) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $173.73 or 0.00261130 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $2.19 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00076390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00079323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00101162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,678.92 or 1.00222593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,699.80 or 0.07064093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020623 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

