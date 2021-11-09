LinkEye Price Up 4% Over Last Week (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $505,957.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LinkEye has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,547.20 or 0.99784291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.02 or 0.07024366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020543 BTC.

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

