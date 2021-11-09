Liquity (LQTY) Trading 82.2% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Liquity has a market cap of $167.67 million and $8.25 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.54 or 0.00020283 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 82.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00077051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,784.83 or 1.00019918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.56 or 0.07114655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00020633 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,243 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.