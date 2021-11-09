Litecoin Cash Trading Up 114.4% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 105.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 114.4% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $28.68 million and $24,622.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,476.46 or 0.99846262 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,149,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

