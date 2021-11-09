LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 80.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LivaNova by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

