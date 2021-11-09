Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Diane Beth Glossman Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $734,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

