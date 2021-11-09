loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.83. loanDepot shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3,759 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

