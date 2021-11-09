Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives $32.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. 9,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,629. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

