Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 76.62% from the stock’s current price.

ANSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $406.25 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.81 and a 200 day moving average of $354.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,728,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

