LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 90,420 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

