LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,212 shares of company stock worth $12,200,235. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.86.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

