LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,547 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

