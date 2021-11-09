LPL Financial LLC Buys 449 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $206.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $180.71 and a one year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

