LPL Financial LLC Invests $835,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,411,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,543,000 after purchasing an additional 114,323 shares during the period.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

NYSE:CRI opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

