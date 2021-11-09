LPL Financial LLC Makes New $924,000 Investment in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 159,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $504.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research firms have commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

