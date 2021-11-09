LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.10% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period.

Shares of SNLN opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th.

