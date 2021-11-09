LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
LSI Industries stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $216.98 million, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $11.22.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 227,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 38,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
