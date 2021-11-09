LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

LSI Industries stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $216.98 million, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 227,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 38,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

