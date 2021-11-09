Lucira Health (LHDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Lucira Health to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. On average, analysts expect Lucira Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Lucira Health stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Lucira Health has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $37.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.