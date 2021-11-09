M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,056 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 2.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,789. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

