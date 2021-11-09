M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Has $22.54 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,564 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up about 3.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.17% of Mohawk Industries worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $61,228,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

NYSE MHK traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $175.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,654. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

