M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Invests $215,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $138.04 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.18. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.