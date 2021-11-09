M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 331,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,073,000. TPI Composites comprises approximately 1.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 48,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 193.30 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

