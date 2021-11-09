M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 472,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 55.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 133,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $6,967,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 278,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,492,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -250.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

