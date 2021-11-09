M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 11,904 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 205,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,483. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.