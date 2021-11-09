M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 29,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $6.42 on Tuesday, reaching $214.07. 195,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,776,137. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.94. The firm has a market cap of $417.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

