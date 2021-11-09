M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 108,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. 581,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,145,032. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

