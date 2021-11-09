M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,337. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.